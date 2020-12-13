Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati wish Venkatesh on his birthday

South superstar Venkatesh celebrates his birthday today and the actor is being flooded with wishes on social media. The actor who has always been loved over decades for his acting has got his fans excited on his special day. And while the masses are celebrating his birthday with gusto, our South celebrities too have taken to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

Chiranjeevi who has always been the actor’s good friend wished him first on social media. He shared a superb click of two of them which shows their warm bond and captioned it saying, “Dearest @VenkyMama Happy Birthday! I am always delighted at how you are as fun-loving as you are profound & spiritual! Your #Narappa looks intense and makes a strong impact! May you have a great year ahead & savour another memorable success!”

Mahesh Babu made sure he took the netizens down the memory lane and shared a super-cool throwback click with the superstar and said, “Wishing the super cool @VenkyMama a very happy birthday! Good health and happiness to you always.”

Rana Daggubati too had a sweet post for him. He shared a boomerang where we see him wearing a tee which has a Venkatesh print on it. And he fondly called him Victory V in his birthday wish.

Venkatesh to make his fans happy shared a glimpse of his next film Narappa. The film is the Telugu remake of Dhanush’s hit film, Asuran and Venkatesh’s gritty look has got his fans excited.

