Characters With Minimal Screen Time Who Made An Impact

Anne Hathaway won her Oscar in 15 minutes.
Listen, everyone knows the saying, “There are no small parts, only small actors.” Well, below are 14 humans who are the EPITOME of this saying, because they all captured our hearts…with less than 30-ish minutes of screen time:
1.
Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter:
2.
Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter:
3.
Anne Hathaway as Fantine in Les Misérables:
4.
Viola Davis as Mrs. Miller in Doubt:
5.
Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lector in Silence of the Lambs:
6.
Alan Arkin as Edwin Hoover in Little Miss Sunshine:
7.
Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight:
8.
Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice:
9.
Judi Dench as Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love:
10.
Estelle Reiner as Female Customer in When Harry Met Sally…:
11.
Mahershala Ali as Juan in Moonlight:
12.
Brad Bird as Edna Mode in The Incredibles:
13.
Margaret Hamilton as The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz:
14.
Finally, David Reale as Glen Coco in Mean Girls:
What are some of your favorite performances from films where the characters stole the show with barely any screen time? Or maybe even your fave TV characters who barely appeared in the series, but left an impact? Let us know in the comments below!
