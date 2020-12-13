Characters With Minimal Screen Time Who Made An Impact

Anne Hathaway won her Oscar in 15 minutes.

Listen, everyone knows the saying, “There are no small parts, only small actors.” Well, below are 14 humans who are the EPITOME of this saying, because they all captured our hearts…with less than 30-ish minutes of screen time:

1.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter:


Warner Bros.

Draco Malfoy only had 31 minutes of screen time throughout all eight films in the franchise.

2.

Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter:


Warner Bros.

Luna Lovegood only had about 17 minutes of screen time throughout the latter half of the franchise.

3.

Anne Hathaway as Fantine in Les Misérables:


Universal Pictures

Fantine only had about 15 minutes of screen time in the film — including her 5-minute “I Dreamed A Dream” interlude — and Anne Hathaway took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

4.

Viola Davis as Mrs. Miller in Doubt:


Miramax Films

Mrs. Miller only had about eight minutes of screen time in the film — most of which was her ICONIC monologue delivered to Sister Aloysius — and Viola Davis was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

5.

Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lector in Silence of the Lambs:


Orion Pictures

Hannibal Lector only had about 16 minutes of screen time in the film — most of which was spent behind bars — and Anthony Hopkins took home the Academy Award for Best Actor.

6.

Alan Arkin as Edwin Hoover in Little Miss Sunshine:


Fox Searchlight

Grandpa Edwin only had about 14 minutes of screen time in the film, and Alan Arkin took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

7.

Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight:


Warner Bros.

Joker only had about 33 minutes of screen time in the film, and Heath Ledger posthumously won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

8.

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice:


The Geffen Company

Beetlejuice only had about 17 minutes of screen time in the film despite being the titular character.

9.

Judi Dench as Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love:


Miramax Films

Queen Elizabeth only had about eight minutes of screen time in the film, and Judi Dench won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

10.

Estelle Reiner as Female Customer in When Harry Met Sally…:


Columbia Picture

The lady customer only had about 30 seconds of screen time, but her line is the one EVERYONE quotes from the film: “I’ll have what she’s having.”

11.

Mahershala Ali as Juan in Moonlight:


A24

Juan only had about 20 minutes of screen time — in the first third of the film — and Mahershala Ali took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

12.

Brad Bird as Edna Mode in The Incredibles:


Pixar

Edna Mode had about five minutes of screen time in the first Incredibles movie.

13.

Margaret Hamilton as The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz:


MGM

The WWW had about 10 minutes of screen time, and yet, inspired a Tony Award–winning Broadway musical.

14.

Finally, David Reale as Glen Coco in Mean Girls:


Paramount Pictures

Glenn Coco has, approximately, NO screen time, but he is a prominent character in Mean Girls due to the iconic line: “Four for you, Glen Coco! You go, Glen Coco!”

What are some of your favorite performances from films where the characters stole the show with barely any screen time? Or maybe even your fave TV characters who barely appeared in the series, but left an impact? Let us know in the comments below!

