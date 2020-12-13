Burger King India shares soar in market debut By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Burger King company logo stands on a sign outside a restaurant in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris
BENGALURU () – Burger King India jumped nearly 88% in its market debut on Monday, after it raised about $110 million, signaling upbeat sentiment for the country’s food service sector.
Shares of the Indian company, which runs the franchise of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:) Inc’s U.S. chain Burger King, opened at 112.50 rupees per share, above the initial public offering price of 60 rupees per share.
At the debut price, the company had a market value of 42.94 billion rupees ($583.11 million).
