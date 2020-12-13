Bullish divergence, TD9 ‘buy signal’ align for a new Bitcoin relief rally By Cointelegraph

Bullish divergence, TD9 ‘buy signal’ align for a new Bitcoin relief rally
The price of (BTC) has rebounded strongly from sub-$17,600 to $18,400 in the past 24 hours. Now, two major technical indicators are signaling the likelihood for a larger relief rally.
The 4-hour price chart of Bitcoin is showing a bullish divergence just as it prints a TD9 buy signal. Both indicators typically light up when an asset sees a strong sell-off and the selling pressure gets exhausted.
