BTC, ETH, XMR, XEM, AAVE By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
December is proving to be another blockbuster month for as the flow of institutional investors injecting funds into Bitcoin continues to increase.

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy announced that it had raised $650 million worth of convertible bonds at a rate of 0.75% due in 2025. The company now plans to invest the net proceeds in Bitcoin after identifying its “working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.”

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360