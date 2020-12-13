Biden weighs former EPA chief McCarthy for domestic climate czar: sources By

© . EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy speaks during a news conference, accompanied by U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, in Washington
By Jarrett Renshaw
Wilmington, Delaware () – President-elect Joe Biden is considering appointing Gina McCarthy, who headed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Barack Obama, as domestic “climate czar” in charge of coordinating climate policies across federal agencies, according to two people familiar with the plan.
Biden is also now considering Michael Regan, an African American who runs North Carolina’s environmental agency, to run the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the two sources said.
If appointed, Regan would be a surprise choice over one-time frontrunner Mary Nichols, who is retiring from the California Air Resources Board, as environmental justice activists and civil rights leaders push for more diversity at the incoming administration.
