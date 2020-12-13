Best Wallet Cases for Google Pixel 4a 5G 2020

Best

Wallet Cases for Google Pixel 4a 5G

So you just got a Pixel 4a 5G. Congrats! You’ve got one of the best Android phones around, and now you have to keep it safe with a case. Wallet cases can be particularly useful if you only need to carry a couple of cards at a time — whether you offset the rest of your cards with Google Pay or you’re simply living that minimalist carry life.



Staff Pick

The Pixel 4a 5G’s plastic construction is sturdy, but why not beef it up with a tough TPU case? The vCommute offers full-coverage protection, along with a leather back panel that folds back to form a kickstand and reveals your two most used cards — whether that means your ID and transit pass or just a couple of credit cards. It’s a great-looking case with plenty of useful features. $30 at Amazon If carbon fiber and leather trim aren’t really your speed, you can get a simpler dual-layer case from Teelevo for about half the price. It also has a similar kickstand function built into the bottom of the case that holds up to two cards at a time. You certainly won’t lose this case either thanks to its eye-catching purple finish. The combination of TPU and polycarbonate also means great shock resistance. $14 at Amazon Maybe you really like leather. MInCYB’s folio case is made almost entirely of genuine leather save for the TPU inner lining that provides proper drop protection for your Pixel 4a 5G. The flip cover features three card slots along with an insert for cash, and can fold back to act as a kickstand. Best of all, the cutouts on the front allow you to take calls without opening the cover. $17 at Amazon Hoomil’s folio case is made of polyurethane artificial leather and has an inner TPU frame for drop protection. You only get two card slots on the folio cover along with a slot for cash, but this option’s perk is its clasp that keeps the cover from flapping over when you don’t want it to. Of course, when open you can still fold that flip cover back to watch videos on the Pixel at a more comfortable angle. $17 at Amazon For those that want to completely replace their wallet with a case, Arae’s folio case could be a great option thanks to its four card slots. The bottom slot has a transparent cover, making it ideal for storing your ID, and you still get a cash slot. There’s even a slot for a wrist strap, and you still get earpiece speaker cutouts for taking phone calls with the flip cover shut. $13 at Amazon For being so affordable, the Simicoo flip case is surprisingly functional. You get three card slots and a cash insert, plus earpiece cutouts and uniquely, even a card slot on the front of the flip cover. The soft inner TPU shell isn’t quite as protective as the more rigid options available on other cases, but this is a pretty fantastic deal for a fraction of the price of the vCommute. $10 at Amazon

What’s the best Pixel 4a 5G wallet case?

If you’re looking to ditch your wallet entirely, a wallet case for your phone is one of the most convenient solutions. Use Google Pay to store your most-used cards, like store-specific credit cards and loyalty cards, then tuck your ID and a backup debit or credit card into a wallet case like the Vena vCommute — a protective TPU case with a sleek design, a kickstand, and space for two cards (maybe even three if you have a particularly thin card like a MTA pass).

You can take an even further step towards leaving your wallet behind with the Simicoo flip case, which makes some sacrifices in build materials in order to offer you twice as many card slots and earpiece speaker cutouts for making phone calls with the flip cover closed. Both ends of the pricing spectrums have great options to choose from, but if wallet cases aren’t your thing, there are loads of other Pixel 4a 5G cases.

