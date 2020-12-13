Best Buy Canada drops new deals on home theatre, smart home, and other devices

With just two weeks until Christmas, it’s the busiest shopping season of the weirdest year, and many retailers like Best Buy Canada are wooing customers with deals that are pretty uncommon this early in December.

So if you want to take advantage of Boxing Day discounts on tech gear before the big day, now’s the time.

Check out Best Buy’s latest list of tech deals below:

Home Theatre

Polk Audio True Surround II Wireless 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System for $399.99 (save $300)

LG 65″ 4K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV for $799.99 (save $100)

Toshiba 32″ 720p LED TV for $129.99 (save $90)

Gaming

Oculus Rift S VR Headset with Touch Controllers for $449.99 (save $100)

ASUS TUF 15.6 Gaming Laptop for $749.99 (save $200)

Razer Viper ESPORTS 16000 DPI 5G Optical Sensor Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (save $40)

Smart Home

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Google Assistant for $35 (save $35)

Facebook Portal Mini 8″ Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $79 (save $100)

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $699.99 (save $300)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels for $229.99 (save $50)

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum for $249.99 (save $100)

Wearables

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking for $199.99 (save $30)

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 Kids Activity Tracker for $89.99 (save $20)

Desktop PCs and Accessories

WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $209.99 (save $54)

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop for $699.99 (save $150)

HP ENVY x360 13.3″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $899.99 (save $150)

Wireless Headphones and Earphones

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $120)

Tablets

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ 256GB Win 10 Tablet With Adjustable Cover & Pen for $1,398.99 (save $500)

Packard Bell Disney 10″ 32GB Android 9 Tablet with Headphones in Red for $169.99 (save $60)

Packard Bell Disney 10″ 32GB Android 9 Tablet with Headphones in Navy Blue for $149.99 (save $80)

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.3″ 32GB Tablet for $179.99 (save $50)

Cameras and Accessories

GoPro HERO9 Black Waterproof 5K Sports & Helmet Camera for $529.99 (save $70)

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer and Grip Tripod Combo for $119.99 (save $50)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera for $79.99 (save $10)

Drones

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller for $419.99 (save $80)

utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Best Buy Canada