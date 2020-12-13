Baltimore-based digital lending software company eOriginal to be acquired by Dutch information services company Wolters Kluwer for $280M in cash (Stephen Babcock/Technical.ly Baltimore)

Stephen Babcock / Technical.ly Baltimore:
Baltimore-based digital lending software company eOriginal to be acquired by Dutch information services company Wolters Kluwer for $280M in cash — eOriginal agreed to be acquired by a division of Dutch information services company Wolters Kluwer. The 24-year-old company’s employees and local presence are staying in place.
