Baltimore-based digital lending software company eOriginal to be acquired by Dutch information services company Wolters Kluwer for $280M in cash (Stephen Babcock/Technical.ly Baltimore)

Stephen Babcock / Technical.ly Baltimore:

Baltimore-based digital lending software company eOriginal to be acquired by Dutch information services company Wolters Kluwer for $280M in cash  —  eOriginal agreed to be acquired by a division of Dutch information services company Wolters Kluwer.  The 24-year-old company’s employees and local presence are staying in place.

