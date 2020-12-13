Ayushmann Khurrana remembers the late Smita Patil on her 34th death anniversary



From being a newsreader to becoming one of the best actresses in Indian cinema, Smita Patil’s journey was one of a kind. Her acting prowess was shown in several films and she could handle the art-niche cinema and as well get into the ‘commercial’ films with equal ease. She passed away on December 13th 1986 at the age of 31. Today is the actress’ 34th death anniversary and Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media to remember the late actress.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a beautiful monochrome picture of the late Smita Patil on his Instagram story. He captioned the picture saying ‘And she was just 31 when she passed away on 13th Dec 1986.’ The actor even attached a Marathi song from one of her films – Jait Re Jait. The song he chose is the famous Marathi song – Mee Raat Taakli… Indeed a beautiful song to remember the iconic actress. Ayushmann Khurrana’s this special post for the actress surely touched our hearts and the actress’ fans.

Smita Patil’s movies and roles always got everyone surprised and she made sure she got the audience’s attention. Her performances in Arth, Mirch Masala, Mandi, Ardh Satya, Bhumika et al left everyone speechless. Smita Patil’s son Prateik also shared a post for his mother on social media. And her husband Raj Babbar too took to Twitter to pen down a post for her.