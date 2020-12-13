Australia's new warships demonstrate state-of-the-art firepower

A trio of new state-of-the-art Australian warships have been carrying out naval exercises off the country's east coast, demonstrating their awesome capabilities.

The HMAS Hobart, Brisbane and Sydney are part of the federal government's $183 billion upgrade of Australia's naval forces.

The three ships have a missile battery system that is the best in the world, with few other countries given access to the cutting-edge US hardware.

READ MORE: PM launches $270 billion defence plan

The ships can guard against any threat, from an incoming missile to an attacking ship or jet.

Anti-aircraft Gatling guns onboard are electric-powered and have an extremely high rate of fire, as an added protection.

A pair of Australia's new F-35 fighters from the RAAF also conducted a flyover during the exercises.

Australia has recently boosted its defence spending amid growing international tensions.