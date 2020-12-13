Audioreactive NFT collab between deadmau5 and Sutu to drop on SuperRare By Cointelegraph

Audioreactive NFT collab between deadmau5 and Sutu to drop on SuperRare
Augmented reality artist Sutu is teaming up with Canadian DJ and producer deadmau5 to drop a 30-second audio-reactive artwork as a non-fungible token next week. The video, entitled In Titan’s Light is a 30-second loop paired with a section of the deadmau5 track SATRN.
Sutu has worked on properties such the VR version of the Distracted Globe, an ‘80s-inspired nightclub from the movie Ready Player One, and he has worked with artists like John Legend and The Weeknd on Wave virtual concerts. He describes the scene as “a golden deadmau5 spacestation bathing in the twilight on the moon of Titan” as it orbits Saturn.
