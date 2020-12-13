As Mardaani 2 completes a year, Rani Mukerji talks about why the franchise is important to everyone

Rani Mukerji’s police avatar in the Mardaani franchise has always made everyone feel and notice. While Mardaani surprised everyone in 2014, last year Mardaani 2 surprised and wowed the nation with its brilliant story. Inspired by the scandalous real crimes against women committed by young men, the edge-of-the-seat thriller saw Rani race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically attacks women. The film received incredible recognition from the media and critics and took the female police franchise forward by leaps and bounds.

As the film completes a year today, Rani emphasized that Mardaani is important to her not only because it talks about empowering women, but it is also an informational film as it projects many things that women need to be aware of. He added that Marddaani as a franchise gives a lot of hope and courage to women. She said that they set out to make the movie with certain aspirations and seeing them fulfilled was really encouraging. She revealed that the reaction she received from policewomen across India was overwhelming, to say the least. “They have reacted to Shivani Shivaji Roy’s performance, which they feel is very positive and shows the full range of things that they have to deal with over the course of their lives and careers. The credit for that should go to the writer and those who have envisioned Mardaani as a franchise that is Adi, Gopi (Puthran – director and writer), Pradeep da (Sarkar) together because I think the fact is that actors can play a character only when well written and developed. “



Rani argues that for the police, the battlefield is everywhere, be it day or night. Also, hers was not a supernatural representation in which she was beating 20 thugs by herself. The Mardaani franchise allows Rani to bring to light surprising realities of society. She says the most disturbing aspect is that it doesn’t end. “These incidents are not going to end. No matter how much we do, we still have much more to do. The movie is just a small drop in the ocean of things that need to be done for this cause. “That’s true!