‘Another Round’ Wins Big at 2020 European Film Awards

The Danish movie starring Mads Mikkelsen has dominated the European Film Awards, taking home three coveted honors including Best Actor for the male lead.

Thomas Vinterberg‘s acclaimed new movie “Another Round” has swept the European Film Awards, landing three prizes, including Best Actor for Mads Mikkelsen.

Vinterberg also picked up Best European Film and Best Screenwriter alongside Tobias Lindholm.

The win cements the Danish movie as a favourite for the Foreign Language film Oscar next year (21). The project, about a group of teachers who pledge to stay drunk to test a theory that modest inebriation opens minds, has been a favourite at this year’s film festivals.

Accepting the Best Film honour at the virtual EFA ceremony on Saturday (12Dec20), Vinterberg said, “My first film was about child abuse, my second one about the same and now we’ve made a film about four heterosexual white males teaching youngsters to drink. It could never have been possible outside of this continent and I’m super proud to be awarded in this continent.”

The filmmaker also paid tribute to his teenage daughter, Ida, who died in a car accident while he was making “Another Round”, “She loved this project, she was a part of this project – she was supposed to act in it, it was made at her school, amongst her friends in her classroom – and the only thing that made sense when she died was to carry on and make this movie for her.”

“It’s made by all of us who love her and miss her dearly, and your votes and your award will honour her memory.”

On winning the European Actor trophy, Mikkelsen, who is currently filming the third “Fantastic Beasts” film after replacing Johnny Depp as villain Gellert Grindelwald, also remembered his director’s daughter, stating, “One reason this film was made, one reason why this film was finalised is one little shining light that is not here anymore. But her light is in every frame of this film, so we dedicate it to Ida Vinterberg.”

The full list of winners is: