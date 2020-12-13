Almost 2,500 mothers are forced to give birth alone

Almost 2,500 women have given birth alone since the beginning of October as hospitals disobey government guidelines, a shocking new report has shown.

The Mail on Sunday is campaigning for all hospitals to allow partners to be present and end the trauma of women attending scans and delivery alone.

NHS England has said that all but one hospital trusts allow couples to attend active deliveries, which refers to the final stage of labor.

However, today’s study of more than 4,100 births during October and November in England and Wales has shown that this is not happening on the ground.

Of about half of the hospital deliveries that are not induced, seven percent are undergoing solitary deliveries. Most were in all regions of England.

Even women whose partners are allowed to attend for a short still face Covid restrictions for most of their in hospital, the study by activists Pregnant Then Screwed found.

Charlotte Taylor-Philip, 32, moved from one London hospital to another while heavily pregnant with her daughter Emmeline (pictured together), simply because the latter had a more lenient policy for her partner’s visits.

Meanwhile, almost half of the women who were induced in England without their partner present to the end spent more than hours alone in the maternity ward during labor.

One in three spent more than 48 hours in maternity wards alone, unable to have their partners by their side.

“I didn’t want to end up having to beg to have my husband with me,” she said.

She had gone through the entire pregnancy, which had complications and was considered “high risk”, attending the scans alone, making covert recordings to be able to transmit accurate information to her husband, Abey.

Despite this, her hospital only allowed visits during the day, and her birth in late October took place mostly at night.

Abey, 30, stood for three hours in the cold outside the hospital, waiting a moment to be allowed inside. “It was quite traumatic,” he said.

“ I did much of my early labor all alone on an empty hospital staircase. It was a very busy night shift and I saw the midwife maybe three times in those 14 hours. ‘ On October 31, Boris Johnson promised that maternity wards would be prioritized for 15-minute tests to be used on couples as a way to allow them access to wards and scans.

The Prime Minister said: “No woman should go through labor alone.” But more than a month later, the Trusts have failed to implement the tests, while many have reimposed restrictions during the second wave.

Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, said: “It is clear that many women still spend long periods of alone when they are in labor and far too many women give birth without a partner present. This is completely unacceptable. ‘

Ruth May, Director of Nursing at NHS England, said: ‘The guide to maternity services makes it clear that women should have access to someone’s support at appointments at all stages of their maternity journey, and we have asked all trusts to facilitate this as quickly as possible, and only one trust in England recently reported that it did not.

“At the same , preventing and controlling Covid-19 infection and keeping women and staff safe is a priority. Trusts must overcome any barriers to this, including using the new testing capability of the Test And Trace ‘program.

NHS England said its records show that only the Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells Trust do not follow the guidelines on partner visits.

