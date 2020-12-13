Allan Border rips ‘disgraceful’ Aussies after Indian blitz during tour match

Australian cricket great Allan Border blasted Australia A following their performance on Day 2 of the tour match against India.

India’s Hanuma Vihari (104 not out), Shubman Gill (65), Mayank Agarwal (61) and Rishabh Pant (103 not out) all enjoyed productive stints at the crease on day two of India’s tour game at the SCG on Saturday ahead of today’s final day.

In the final over of the day, Pant piled on 22 runs with his century coming on the final ball.

Australia A’s attack was weakened by concussions to Cameron Green and Harry Conway, while Sean Abbott only delivered sevens overs during India’s second innings because of a tight calf.

India reached 386-4 at stumps on day two, a 472-run lead.

Will Sutherland of Australia A reacts during day two of the Tour Match between Australia A and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on December 12, 2020 in Sydney, Australia (Getty)

Border said the performance overall was “an absolute disgrace” and not up to the standard of Australian cricket.

“One of the worst, (most) lethargic performances I have seen in the last session of any cricket,” Border told Fox Cricket.

“This is Australia A, they are representing Australia, they are young blokes trying to make their way.

“That fielding performance, bowling performance, captaincy performance – an absolute disgrace. Not up to scratch at all.”

“I’m happy for any of those guys to come talk to me about what was going on yesterday afternoon and stand corrected but very ordinary stuff.

Rishabh Pant (Getty)

Border added that if he was coaching the team, he would’ve held nothing back in making it known how he really felt if he was the one in charge of the squad.

“You can handle getting beaten and we’ve put in some poor performances, I’ve been a part of quite a few, but I don’t think you have ever accused Australian sides of not having a go,” he added.

“You can get beaten fair and square and have a tough day at the office, that happens, but it’s just your attitude, I’m not blaming them all but it was just in general.

“8:30 last night, if I am the coach of that team I would have been sending out some pretty terse messages about lifting your expletive game because otherwise you’re out of there and I’ll get the under 16s from the Mossman cricket club to come and do a better job.

“Just not good enough boys I’m afraid, I don’t often have a crack but after last night you deserve it.”

Allan Border (Getty)

He also took particular aim at aim at potential future captain Alex Carey and spinner Mitchell Swepson, who finished with figures of 1-148.

“He (Swepson) just got butchered, as simple as that,” he said.

“I can’t pick him from what I saw yesterday. I’m not saying he didn’t try, he had a bit of a go but the Indians had no trouble whatsoever and he got absolutely belted.

“If Alex Carey is in line to be an Australian captain, he has got a lot of work to do for me. He has gone down quite a few pegs. He is a good cricketer Alex Carey, he has got a bit of energy himself, but yesterday he should have reacted to the way the general feel around the team was.”

– with AP