Algeria president makes first appearance since hospitalisation By

© . FILE PHOTO: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrives for the opening of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa



ALGIERS () – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday made his first appearance since he was flown to a hospital in Germany 47 days ago after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, saying he is recovering and will be back home soon.

Tebboune, 75, who appeared in a video on Twitter and a broadcast on state television, said he is expected to make a complete recovery within three weeks at the latest.

“I’m recovering…I will recover my physical capacities in a week, two weeks or three weeks,” he said. “We will soon be in the country to continue building a new Algeria”.