Alex Smith replaced by Dwayne Haskins due to leg issues

Alex Smith was replaced by Dwayne Haskins just before halftime of Sunday’s Washington game against the San Francisco 49ers due to leg issues.

Smith was seen on the sidelines getting his right leg worked on. He played most of the first half but was replaced by Haskins for a kneeldown before halftime. That came after Smith threw an interception on his previous possession.

Smith was 8-of-19 for 57 yards and the interception prior to being replaced. Smith was making his fifth straight start, but this was by far his worst and least productive game.

The 36-year-old quarterback had 17 surgeries on his right leg after suffering a horrific injury two years ago and subsequently having his leg infected. Merely making it back to start in the NFL has been a major accomplishment, but Smith is proving that he is still a legitimate quarterback.