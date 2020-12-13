After Microstrategy downgrade, analysts recommend smallcap crypto-centric bank By Cointelegraph

After Microstrategy downgrade, analysts recommend smallcap crypto-centric bank
Following a Citi report downgrading business intelligence firm Microstrategy’s stock to a “sell” rating, analysts for popular trading website the Motley Fool have recommended a lesser-known bank stock that also has an emphasis on cryptocurrencies.
Last Tuesday, Citi analyst Tyler Radke downgraded Microstrategy (NASDAQ:) shortly after the firm announced a debt purchase that would bring its holdings up to a nearly $1 billion mark.
