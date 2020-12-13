Africa is the future of DeFi, argues Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson By Cointelegraph

Africa is the future of DeFi, argues Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson



In one of his frequent Youtube missives to his following, CEO of IOHK — the developers behind the Blockchain — Charles Hoskinson revealed that the company’s long-term developmental focus will hinge on Africa, going so far as to say the world’s second-most populous continent might be the future for decentralized finance (DeFi) development.

““When we ask ourselves, ‘who will be the consumers of DeFi who will be in need of identity systems and payment systems and new ways of representing equities’ — will it be the ossified, highly regulated markets of the western world, which are invitation-only […] or will it be the agile and nimble countries of Africa, Southeast Asia, who have no incumbencies and are desperately to compete and thus are open and friendly to retooling and ideas?”

