Adelaide Crows stand down Tyson Stengle after another off-field incident

Adelaide have stood down Tyson Stengle from all responsibilities after the young forward was caught in another off-field incident.

The Age reported: “A source familiar with Stengle’s situation said the club received images, not from the police, allegedly showing the player next to what appeared to be an illicit substance.”

The Crows say they’re investigating the matter involving the 22-year-old, who had already been caught drink-driving and in possession of drugs in separate incidents this year.

“Stengle … has been stood down from all club duties effective immediately as the club ascertains all relevant details on the situation,” the Crows said in a statement this morning.

The Stengle matter follows news that broke yesterday morning regarding young defender Josh Worrell, who was caught drink-driving and using his mobile phone.

There is no suggestion at this stage that the two incidents are linked.

