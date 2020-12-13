A national stay-at-home order? Where the public stands

As hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise, some public health officials are calling for a national lockdown to help control the pandemic. That includes Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board, who is calling for a six- to eight-week nationwide shutdown.

The short-term consequences would be staggering: Just look at March and April, when the jobless rate soared from 4.4% to 14.7%. Is that something Americans could stomach again? To find out, and SurveyMonkey polled 2,247 U.S. adults between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

We found that among U.S. adults, 58% support a national “stay at home” order, in which everyone in the country is required to remain in their home except for essential services. Meanwhile, 40% of the public opposes such an order.

That support is striking considering the economic damage caused by state-issued shutdowns in the spring. It also speaks to how concerned Americans remain about the pandemic. However, that support level is down from 65% in a -SurveyMonkey poll in September.

Perhaps not surprisingly, we found a massive political divide. The majority of Democrats (87%) and Independents (67%) support a national stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, only 24% of Republicans would support such an action.

And there is a split among different income groups: While 70% of Americans earning $15,000 to $29,999 would support such a measure, only 50% of U.S. adults earning over $150,000 would back it.

There’s no clear reason for the divide, but some of it could come down to higher-income earners remembering how quickly stocks crashed in March at the onset of the spring lockdowns. And lower-paid workers might be more cautious given the fact that their jobs often involve face-to-face contact with the general public.

*Methodology: The -SurveyMonkey poll was conducted among a national sample of 2,247 adults in the U.S. between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. This survey’s modeled error estimate is plus or minus 3 percentage points. The findings have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography.

This is an excerpt from Analytics, an exclusive newsletter that Premium subscribers receive as a perk of their subscription. The newsletter shares in-depth research on the most discussed topics in the business world right now. Our findings come from special surveys we run and proprietary data we collect and analyze. Sign up to get the full briefing in your inbox.