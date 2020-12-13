5 key metrics signal Ethereum price is ready to make a new all-time high By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

5 key metrics signal Ethereum price is ready to make a new all-time high

Ether (ETH) price might have had a disappointing week after its price failed to hold the $600 level, but the fundamentals of the network and cryptocurrency remain solid. Traders are known for having short memories so it’s worth mentioning that Ether price is still 45% higher than it was in the previous month.

To understand whether the recent correction reflects a temporary consolidation or an effective ceiling caused by the lack of adoption, it’s helpful to gauge the metrics which reflect network usage on the network.

price vs. Transactions and Transfers. Source: DigitalAssetsData
ETH/USD price (orange) vs. Exchanges Net Flow. Source: Nansen & CoinMarketCap
Mar. 2021 ETH futures premium. Source: Digital Assets Data
ETH aggregate spot exchanges volume. Source: Coinalyze.net
ETH options put-to-call ratio. Source: Cryptorank.io