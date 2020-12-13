49ers vs. Washington coverage map: Where can NFL fans watch the Week 14 game on TV?

The San Francisco 49ers will host a second-straight “home” game in Arizona in Week 14 when the Washington Football Team visits.

It’s currently the last week of Santa Clara County orders that prevent the 49ers from playing at Levi’s Stadium, so after losing to the Bills in Week 13, they play at State Farm Stadium in Glendale one more time. Washington is coming off a major upset of the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers but could be without star rookie running back Antonio Gibson due to injury.

For more info on if 49ers-Washington will be available to you on your local Fox affiliate at 4:25 p.m. ET on Dec. 13, check out the map and information below, along with a full Week 14 NFL schedule.

NFL coverage map Week 14

49ers vs. Washington

The 49ers vs. Washington game can be viewed in any of the green regions in the map above. If you’re outside of a blue region, these are the games you’ll see on Fox on Sunday:

Red: Saints at Eagles

Blue: Packers at Lions

Yellow: Falcons at Chargers

What channel is 49ers vs. Washington on?

If you’re unsure which of your local channels is Fox, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here.

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here.

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here. Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass, which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends.

NFL schedule Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 10

Game Time (ET) TV channel Patriots at Rams 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Dec. 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel Vikings at Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cardinals at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Chiefs at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Titans at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cowboys at Bengals 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Texans at Bears 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Panthers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Colts at Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV WFT at 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Chargers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Packers at Lions 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Steelers at Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 14