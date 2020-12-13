19 killed in road accidents in 3 provinces as festive season kicks in

- Crashes have killed
19 people in three provinces as the festive recess hits South Africa.
- In one of the
crashes, seven people were killed.
- The authorities
are urging people to drive during the day and refrain from speeding and
consuming alcohol.
As the
festive season begins to wash over South Africa, the authorities reported 19 road
deaths in three provinces over this past weekend alone.
Road
Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane on Sunday said
three major crashes occurred in the Free State, Limpopo and Western Cape
“claiming 19 lives over the weekend”.
Zwane added
a vehicle overturned in the Free State on Saturday night on the R719, just 2km
from Bultfontein towards Welkom, claiming five lives.
“Five
persons were confirmed dead at the scene and a survivor was rushed to Hoopstad
Hospital. Reports indicate that a bakkie overturned when the driver lost
control and veered off the road.”
Also on
Saturday night in Polokwane, Limpopo, a crash involving a minibus taxi claimed
seven live on the R521.
“The
crash involved a minibus taxi claiming seven lives. The cause of the crash is
still unknown,” said Zwane.
ALSO READ
| 2 KZN councillors die, 3 injured in accident
In the
early hours of Sunday, five people were killed on the R45 outside Hopefield in
the Western Cape in an accident involving two sedans.
“One
vehicle carried five adult occupants whilst the other carried seven occupants
[three adults and four children]. This accident claimed five lives and seven
people sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. The cause of the
crash remains unknown at this stage.”
He also
highlighted the death of Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha who died when
he allegedly lost control of his car and crashed in Kempton Park.
“Another
occupant in the car died on the scene. The exact cause of the crash is under
investigation. The RTMC urges motorists to remain vigilant as the festive
season commences. They are urged to choose daytime driving and to keep their
lights on at all times. Motorists are also warned to refrain from speeding and
from driving under the influence of alcohol.”