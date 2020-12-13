19 killed in road accidents in 3 provinces as festive season kicks in

Crashes have killed

19 people in three provinces as the festive recess hits South Africa.

In one of the

crashes, seven people were killed.

The authorities

are urging people to drive during the day and refrain from speeding and

consuming alcohol.

As the

festive season begins to wash over South Africa, the authorities reported 19 road

deaths in three provinces over this past weekend alone.

Road

Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane on Sunday said

three major crashes occurred in the Free State, Limpopo and Western Cape

“claiming 19 lives over the weekend”.

Zwane added

a vehicle overturned in the Free State on Saturday night on the R719, just 2km

from Bultfontein towards Welkom, claiming five lives.

“Five

persons were confirmed dead at the scene and a survivor was rushed to Hoopstad

Hospital. Reports indicate that a bakkie overturned when the driver lost

control and veered off the road.”

Also on

Saturday night in Polokwane, Limpopo, a crash involving a minibus taxi claimed

seven live on the R521.

“The

crash involved a minibus taxi claiming seven lives. The cause of the crash is

still unknown,” said Zwane.

In the

early hours of Sunday, five people were killed on the R45 outside Hopefield in

the Western Cape in an accident involving two sedans.

“One

vehicle carried five adult occupants whilst the other carried seven occupants

[three adults and four children]. This accident claimed five lives and seven

people sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. The cause of the

crash remains unknown at this stage.”

He also

highlighted the death of Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha who died when

he allegedly lost control of his car and crashed in Kempton Park.

“Another

occupant in the car died on the scene. The exact cause of the crash is under

investigation. The RTMC urges motorists to remain vigilant as the festive

season commences. They are urged to choose daytime driving and to keep their

lights on at all times. Motorists are also warned to refrain from speeding and

from driving under the influence of alcohol.”