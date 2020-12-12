YFI, AAVE, COMP plunge 10% — 3 reasons DeFi is seeing a huge correction By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Major decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens Yearn.finance (YFI), AAVE and Compound (COMP) plunged steeply in the last 24 hours. The three DeFi tokens, which are valued well over $500 million, declined by over 10% on the day.

Yearn.finance, AAVE, COMP 15-minute chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com

Three reasons why DeFi-related cryptocurrencies pulled back particularly hard are low volume, the declining Ether (ETH) price, and the uncertainty around (BTC).

The total value locked in DeFi. Source: Defipulse.com