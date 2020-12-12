YFI, AAVE, COMP plunge 10% — 3 reasons DeFi is seeing a huge correction By Cointelegraph

YFI, AAVE, COMP plunge 10% — 3 reasons DeFi is seeing a huge correction
Major decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens Yearn.finance (YFI), AAVE and Compound (COMP) plunged steeply in the last 24 hours. The three DeFi tokens, which are valued well over $500 million, declined by over 10% on the day.
Three reasons why DeFi-related cryptocurrencies pulled back particularly hard are low volume, the declining Ether (ETH) price, and the uncertainty around (BTC).
