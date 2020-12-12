XRP Falls 10% In Rout By .com

XRP Falls 10% In Rout



.com – was trading at $0.49773 by 19:29 (00:29 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, down 10.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 4.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $22.84798B, or 4.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.49773 to $0.50988 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12.89%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.41628B or 10.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4858 to $0.6232 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 84.87% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,799.3 on the .com Index, up 4.13% on the day.

was trading at $565.98 on the .com Index, a gain of 3.85%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $349.75748B or 63.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $64.61444B or 11.73% of the total cryptocurrency market value.