World-first Ether ETF debuts in Canada… With a trading halt By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

World-first Ether ETF debuts in Canada… With a trading halt

The world’s first Ether-based fund to be listed on a major stock exchange opened for trading on Thursday, but not without some hiccups. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, The Ether Fund (TSX:QETH.U) opened for trading at $10.80 per share after completing a successful IPO in which $76.5 million was raised.

To the concern of interested traders, the fund was not available for trading upon the opening bell, officially halted because of a delay in closing the fund’s IPO prospectus. Trading actually commenced two hours late, with 345,331 shares being traded across the rest of the day. The fund reached an intra-day high of $11.48 before closing at $11.02. This represents a gain of 2.5% on a trading day in which the price of ETH was down by around 0.5%, creating a premium on the price of QETH.U shares.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR