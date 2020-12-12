WordPress adds official Ethereum ad plugin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

WordPress adds official Ethereum ad plugin

A new crypto plugin will allow WordPress publishers to receive ad earnings directly into their Ether (ETH) wallets, according to a Dec. 10 plugin description posted on the WordPress’ official website.

Called “EthereumAds,” the plugin will enable content publishers to auction advertisement space for ETH using smart contracts. “After you inserted our widget your ad space is automatically openly auctioned off using our smart contract every two weeks to the highest bidder,” the official description reads.