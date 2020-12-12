Wolgan Valley canyoner injures back falling 4m, rescue operation underway

A delicate rescue mission is underway near Lithgow this morning after a canyoner spent the night exposed to the elements after injuring his back in a fall.

The 42-year-old man had been abseiling down the Pipeline Canyon in Wolgan Valley at around 3.30pm yesterday when he fell around four metres onto his back.

A member of the man’s group activated a Personal Locator Beacon, alerting emergency responders.

The Wolgan Valley north of Lithgow. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Police, NSW Ambulance and members of the Lithgow Volunteer Rescue Association were able to reach the man but were unable to extract him from the canyon due to weather conditions.

Paramedics worked to stabilise him overnight and a rescue operation is currently underway to retrieve him.