Nickie Louise / Tech Startups:
Wisconsin-based Fetch Rewards raises $80M Series C led by ICONIQ Growth for its consumer loyalty and retail rewards app, bringing its total raised to $118M — Late last month, we wrote about the 50 most funded tech startups in the United States in 2020. Little did we know that Fetch Rewards …
Wisconsin-based Fetch Rewards raises $80M Series C led by ICONIQ Growth for its consumer loyalty and retail rewards app, bringing its total raised to $118M (Nickie Louise/Tech Startups)
Nickie Louise / Tech Startups: