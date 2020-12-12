Wisconsin-based Fetch Rewards raises $80M Series C led by ICONIQ Growth for its consumer loyalty and retail rewards app, bringing its total raised to $118M (Nickie Louise/Tech Startups)

Nickie Louise / Tech Startups:

Wisconsin-based Fetch Rewards raises $80M Series C led by ICONIQ Growth for its consumer loyalty and retail rewards app, bringing its total raised to $118M  —  Late last month, we wrote about the 50 most funded tech startups in the United States in 2020.  Little did we know that Fetch Rewards …

