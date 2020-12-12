What the Royal Family’s Christmas Will Look Like This Year

Regarding possible names for their incoming third child, Mike joked on the podcast, “We’re not sure what to do, you know, Covie, or Covina? I don’t now where to go with the names.” Asked how his wife was doing, he shared, “Zed is very good, always careful because of things that happened in the past, and yeah, really looking forward to it.” (Zara had two miscarriages between the births of her daughters.)

“I’d like a boy this time,” the former rugby player mused. “I’ve got two girls, I would like a boy.” He added quickly, “But, I will love it, whether a boy or a girl—but please be a boy!”

Regardless, 6-year-old Mia “has been requesting another sister or brother, so we’ve hopefully fulfilled that role for her,” Mike added. “She just wants something different now. Lena’s growing up, she’s 2 1/2 now, she wants someone younger to play with and dress up.”

His mates noting what a “very, very good piece of news” this was to cap off this largely wretched year, Mike agreed, “It’s a good end.”