What channel is Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev on in USA? How to watch, buy 2020 fight on pay-per-view

It’s been over one year since Anthony Joshua last stepped in the ring, but that drought ends on Saturday when he takes on Kubrat Pulev.

Last time out, Joshua won back the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz in clinical fashion. Now he’s set to take on the Bulgarian heavyweight in a fight that was originally supposed to happen back in 2017. Pulev suffered a should injury just 12 days before they were set to fight, and then several mandatory challenges to Joshua’s heavyweight title got in the way of rescheduling. But now it’s finally going to happen.

Joshua (23-1-0, 21 KOs) is the favorite of Pulev (28-1-0, 14 KOs), but anything can happen in a heavyweight fight; all it takes is one big punch to flip the script.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev.

What channel is Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev on in USA?

Live stream (US): DAZN

DAZN Live stream (UK): Box Office​

For those in the United States, Joshua’s fight will be held live on DAZN on Dec. 12.

For new monthly subscribers, you can sign up for DAZN for $19.99 per month, or the discounted rate of $99.99 per year. The bout will also be available on Box Office for UK viewers at £24.95.

How much does Joshua vs. Pulev cost?

Those in the UK will be able to catch the fight at £24.95 on PPV.

What time does the Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev fight start?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 12 Undercard: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Main event: 5:30 p.m.

Anthony Joshua returns to the squared circle on Dec. 12, live from The O2 Arena in London, England. The main event is scheduled to get underway around 5:30 p.m. ET. The start time for the card is 1 p.m. ET.

Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev fight card