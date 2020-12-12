Wendy Williams Takes Hiatus from Show in the Wake of Her Mom’s Death

WENN

The TV host confirmed the heartbreaking news of her mom Shirley Skinner Williams’ death in the Monday, December 7 episode of her talk show, revealing that her ‘mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago.’

Wendy Williams is pausing production on “The Wendy Williams Show” following the death of her mom, Shirley Skinner Williams. The hiatus was announced by Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind her talk show, on Friday, December 11.

“Next week, ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time,” a spokesperson for the company announced in a statement. “The show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family.”

Reports about the death of her mother started emerged online earlier this month as family friend Courtney Brown wrote in a now-deleted post, “One of my granny’s best friends for 83 years passed away…Mrs. Shirley Williams. Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny’s 100th birthday. Mr. and Mrs. Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals.”

Wendy only confirmed the heartbreaking news in the Monday, December 7 episode of her talk show. “My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,” the 56-year-old TV host shared while trying to hold back tears, “She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn’t suffer, not one bit, thank goodness.”

“Our relationship was like that of two teenage girls. If I could pick an age, 17… My relationship with my mother, right up until the end, was so girly and so ridiculously giggly,” she went on reminiscing her memory with her late mom.

However, Wendy’s brother appeared to dispute her claim about their mother’s death. Instead of “many, many, many, many weeks ago,” Thomas Williams said that his “mom passed away last Sunday (December 6).” He said on Instagram Live, “It’s a family thing. We’ve been moving through. Now you can see what Wendy has been going through. It’s life. She may be a celebrity. She may be on stage. She’s a child of somebody’s as well. She’s a sister. She’s an aunt. She’s a mother. And it’s all laid out on stage.”