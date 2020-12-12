Watch: The ending to Western Michigan-Ball State was bonkers

Western Michigan and Ball State gave us one of the wildest endings of the college football season on Saturday.

With Ball State up by three and time about to expire, Western Michigan attempted the usual desperate series of laterals in an effort to find any sort of opening. As often happens on that play, one of the laterals fell to the turf, making it a fumble. Ball State tried to dive on it, but were unable to make a clear recovery.

It initially looked like they’d made the recovery, so their entire sideline flooded onto the field. That was a big problem — the referees hadn’t blown the play dead, and Western Michigan took full advantage.