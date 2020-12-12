Watch live: UN secretary-general calls for countries to declare ‘climate emergency’

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called on world leaders to declare a climate emergency in their countries as we face “catastrophic temperature rise”.

“Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic emergency?” Guterres said, on the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Paris accord.

He said the commitments to keep the global temperature rise this century to below 2 degrees Celsius did not go far enough and are not being met: “Five years after Paris, we are still not going in the right direction.”

It came as world leaders spoke in a virtual summit hosted by the United Nations, United Kingdom and France to mark the signing of the agreement.

The summit also comes a day after the European Union agreed to cut 55% of 1990 level greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, a move that environmentalists said did not go far enough.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said however that she did not know what would have happened if European leaders attended the summit without an agreement on climate.

Several European leaders including Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Giuseppe Conte, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will speak at the summit.

Guterres criticised G20 countries for spending more than 50% of pandemic budgets on sectors “linked to fossil fuel production and consumption” instead of low carbon energy.

“We cannot use these resources to lock in policies that burden future generations with a mountain of debt on a broken planet,” Guterres said, emphasising that there needed to be a global coalition on climate neutrality.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of the co-hosts of the summit, said that the UK had already reduced its 1990 levels of greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40% and was committed to reduce emissions by 68% of 1990 levels in the next decade.

Johnson said that there would be millions of jobs created by green energy and that the UK would work to become a leader in wind energy.

The UK is set to host the UN climate change meeting in Glasgow next year.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on a transition to address inequalities and to be a “social transition” at the same . He also said “welcome back” to the US and said he was looking forward to engaging with the new American administration on climate.

“We have the opportunity to build back greener and better,” said Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who aded that “the impact of the pandemic on our social and economic system should not affect our determination to address these challenges…with longterm strategies.”

Conte pledged to donate €30 million to the UN climate adaptation fund.