Violent unrest erupts at Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru in India, sources say over the company’s failure to pay promised wages — A screenshot of the video showing employees damaging properties at the iPhone manufacturing plant. — BENGALURU: The iPhone manufacturing plant …
Violent unrest erupts at Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru in India, sources say over the company's failure to pay promised wages (Rakesh Prakash/Times of India)
