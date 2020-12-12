Violent unrest erupts at Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru in India, sources say over the company's failure to pay promised wages (Rakesh Prakash/Times of India)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Rakesh Prakash / Times of India:

Violent unrest erupts at Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru in India, sources say over the company’s failure to pay promised wages  —  A screenshot of the video showing employees damaging properties at the iPhone manufacturing plant.  —  BENGALURU: The iPhone manufacturing plant …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR