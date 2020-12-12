Vanderbilt’s Fuller becomes first woman to score in Power 5 game

Two weeks after Sarah Fuller made history by becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five football game for the Vanderbilt Commodores, she made even more history on Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five game after kicking the extra point following a Vanderbilt touchdown.
Fuller, a senior goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team, was recruited as a kicker recently after members of the Commodores football team had to quarantine due to COVID-19 policies. She tried out and did well enough to make the team.
After her first appearance for Vanderbilt against Missouri, Fuller admitted that she plans to “stick around” the team “until someone tells me to go.”
Unfortunately, Fuller will only be able to kick for Vanderbilt for the rest of the 2020 season. She’s set to transfer to North Texas to obtain her master’s degree in hospital administration and play two years for the women’s soccer team.
