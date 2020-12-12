UFC 256 start time, card, PPV price and odds for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo could notch two flyweight championship wins in a single month if he beats Brandon Moreno on Saturday night at UFC 256. Figueiredo defeated Alex Pérez on November 21 in Round 1.

The Brazilian fighter also beat Joseph Benavidez twice earlier this year.

Figueiredo is the favorite to extend his 2020 record to 4-0 with a main win against Moreno, as betting analysts see him as the superior fighter even with a short break.

Elsewhere on the UFC 256 main card, Tony Ferguson will try to get something positive out of his disappointing year in a showdown against Charles Oliveira. Renato Moicano versus Rafael Fiziev, Kevin Holland versus Ronaldo Souza and Junior dos Santos versus Ciryl Gane are the other matches on the pay-per-view stage.

Below is a full rundown of the UFC 256 schedule, with details on the matchups, kickoff times, odds, and more for Deiveson Figueiredo against Brandon Moreno.

UFC 256 start time

Date: Saturday 12 of December

Saturday 12 of December First preliminaries: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Preliminaries: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Main PPV card: 10 p.m. ET

The preliminary UFC 256 preliminaries will begin on ESPN + at 7 p.m. ET, the preliminaries will begin on ESPN + and ESPN2 at approximately 8 p.m., and the main pay-per-view card on ESPN + completes the night starting at 10 p.m. until at least midnight.

How to watch UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Brown

The main card for UFC 256 is available in the US on the ESPN + subscription service for a pay-per-view cost. That part of the event begins at approximately 10 p.m.

However, previous fights can be seen live on ESPN2, the WatchESPN app, and for the first preliminaries, on UFC Fight Pass.

Price of Figueiredo vs. Moreno: How much does UFC 256 cost?

In the US, the UFC 256 main card is available via pay-per-view on ESPN +, which also requires a subscription. The PPV price for UFC 256 is $ 64.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay a package price of $ 84.98 for UFC 256 pay-per-view and an annual subscription to ESPN +, offering savings of more than 25 percent.

Where is UFC 256?

UFC 256 will take place in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex complex, which has hosted several of the biggest mixed martial arts fights of 2020. The memorable finale to the Miocic vs. Cormier took place there in August.

No fans will attend UFC Apex for the Figueiredo vs. Moreno due to Nevada pandemic protocols.

Figueiredo vs. Moreno odds for UFC 256

As of Thursday morning, Figueiredo was a huge favorite at all the Las Vegas sportsbooks. Most have it at -300 or better, which means that one would have to bet $ 300 on it to make a profit of $ 100. Meanwhile, those who bet on Moreno would probably win more than $ 240 on a successful bet of $ 100.

Record of Deiveson Figueiredo

Name: Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Born: December 18, 1987

December 18, 1987 Height: 5-5

5-5 Reach: 68 inches

68 inches Total fights: twenty-one

twenty-one Record: 20-1

Brandon Moreno record

Name: Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Born: December 7, 1993

December 7, 1993 Height: 5-7

5-7 Reach: 70 inches

70 inches Total fights: 24

24 Record: 18-5-1

UFC 256 Fight Card

Principal card

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs Brandon Moreno for Figueiredo’s flyweight title

Tony Ferguson against Charles Oliveira; Light

Renato Moicano against Rafael Fiziev; Light

Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza; Middleweight

Junior dos Santos against Ciryl Gane; Heavyweight

Preliminaries