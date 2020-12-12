TV Schedule: What to Watch the Week of December 13, 2020

RELATED STORIES

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 14 premieres (including new seasons of The Expanse and Pennyworth), 21 fall finales (including Big Sky, Grey’s Anatomy and a plethora of CBS comedies) and eight season finales (including The Mandalorian, Pandora and The Amazing Race).

SUNDAY, DEC. 13

3 am The Walking Dead Holiday Special (AMC+)

12 pm A Recipe for Seduction mini-movie premiere (Lifetime)

6 pm White House Christmas 2020 special (HGTV)

8 pm The Trumpet Awards (Bounce TV)

8 pm Pandora Season 2 finale (The CW)

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Pennyworth Season 2 premiere (Epix)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans fall finale (CBS)

MONDAY, DEC. 14

3 am Tiny Pretty Things series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Deliciousness series premiere (MTV)

8 pm The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special (ABC)

8 pm iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special (The CW)

8 pm The Neighborhood fall finale (CBS)

8 pm The Voice Season 19 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola fall finale (CBS)

9 pm All Rise fall finale (CBS)

10 pm Bull fall finale (CBS)

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

3 am Song Exploder Volume 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change special (CBS)

9 pm The Voice Season 19 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

10 pm Big Sky fall finale (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

3 am The Expanse Season 5 premiere (Amazon Prime; three episodes)

3 am Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am How to Ruin Christmas series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Ripper limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The Amazing Race Season 32 finale (CBS)

8 pm Devils Season 1 finale (The CW)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 4 finale (Fox)

9 pm The Art of Political Murder documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us – Merry Fool Us special (The CW)

9 pm SEAL Team fall finale (CBS)

10 pm For Life fall finale (ABC)

10 pm S.W.A.T. fall finale (CBS)

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

3 am The Flight Attendant Season 1 finale (HBO Max)

3 am Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 special (HBO Max)

3 am The Stand limited series premiere (CBS All Access)

8 pm Dogs of the Year special (The CW)

8 pm Station 19 fall finale (ABC)

8 pm Young Sheldon fall finale (CBS)

8:30 pm B Positive fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy fall finale (ABC)

9 pm Mom fall finale (CBS)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals Season 1 finale (The CW)

9:30 pm The Unicorn fall finale (CBS)

10 pm A Million Little Things fall finale (ABC)

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

3 am A Creepshow Holiday Special (Shudder)

3 am The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt special (Amazon Prime)

3 am Home for Christmas Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Mandalorian Season 2 finale (Disney+)

3 am On Pointe docuseries premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

3 am Small Axe limited series finale (Amazon Prime)

8 pm MacGyver fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Magnum P.I. fall finale (CBS)

10 pm Blue Bloods fall finale (CBS)

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

8 pm Global Citizen Prize special (NBC)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live fall finale (NBC)

