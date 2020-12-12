Trump supporters rally across U.S. to decry Supreme Court decision upholding Biden win

Conservative groups that allege without evidence that U.S. president-elect Joe Biden stole November’s election from President Donald Trump are planning protests nationwide on Saturday, including a Washington rally headlined by Trump’s recently pardoned former national security adviser that is underway.

Organizers with Stop the Steal, linked to pro-Trump operative Roger Stone, and church groups urged supporters to participate in “Jericho Marches” and prayer rallies.

The protests are planned in Washington, D.C., and in the capitals of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, where Trump’s campaign has questioned vote counts.

More than 50 federal and state court rulings have upheld Biden’s victory over Trump. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states.

“Whatever the ruling was yesterday, everybody take a deep deep breath,” retired army general Mike Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, told protesters in front of the Supreme Court, referring to the court’s refusal to hear the Texas case.

Retired army general Mike Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, speaks to Trump supporters outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Flynn who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with the former Russian ambassador, spoke in his first public address since Trump pardoned him on Nov. .

“My charge to you is to go back to where you are from” and make demands, Flynn told the small crowd, without being more specific. The U.S. Constitution is “not about collective liberty, it is about individual liberties, and they designed it that way.”

Trump has refused to concede defeat, alleging that he was denied victory by massive fraud. The Washington rally began with marches around the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Supreme Court and the Justice Department “with prayers for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down,” according to StopTheSteal.com.

‘There was fraud despite what I see on the news’

Hundreds of Trump’s supporters carrying flags and signs made their way in small knots toward Congress and the Supreme Court through Washington’s city centre, which was shut off to traffic by police vehicles and dump trucks.

Few people wore masks, despite soaring COVID-19 deaths and cases, defying a mayoral directive for them to be worn outside.

About 200 members of Proud Boys, a violent far-right group, joined the march near the Trump Hotel. Many wore combat fatigues and ballistic vests, and carried helmets.

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys attend a Trump rally in Washington on Saturday. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

A truck-pulled trailer flew Trump 2020 flags and a sign reading “Trump Unity,” while blaring the country song God Bless the U.S.A.

Some Washington protesters echoed far-right conspiracy theories about the Nov. 3 election.

“It’s clear the election has been stolen,” said Mark Paul Jones, of Delaware Water Gap, Pa., who sported a tricorn, a hat associated with the American Revolution, as he walked toward the Supreme Court with his wife.

Supporters cheer as Trump departs the White House on Saturday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

“Trump is being railroaded out of office,” he said, adding that Biden won with the collaboration of the Supreme Court, the FBI, Department of Justice and the CIA. The Supreme Court “didn’t even take the to hear the case,” Jones said.

Eddy Miller of Philadelphia, who was selling Trump campaign T-shirts, said he was sure “there was fraud despite what I see on the news” about court rulings striking down fraud allegations.

Lori Hood, who travelled from Denver with her sons, Adrian, 23, and Colten, 11, carried a sign reading, “We love you Supreme Court but we won’t tolerate lawlessness.” Adrian, wearing a U.S. flag around his shoulders, said courts in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania had illegally substituted their power for those of state legislatures that should appoint pro-Trump electors.

Trump supporters demonstrate outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Saturday. (Emily Elconin/Reuters)

Asked why he believed there was fraud when the courts found none, he said, “It’s what I see with my eyes.”

Some protesters referred to the biblical miracle of the battle of Jericho, in which the walls of the city crumbled after soldiers and priests blowing horns marched around it.

Ron Hazard of Morristown, N.J., was one of five people who stopped at the Justice Department to blow shofars to bring down “the spiritual” walls “of corruption.”

A supporter sits on a bench with a Trump flag at the National Mall in Washington on Saturday. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

“We believe what is going on in this county is an important thing. It’s a balance between biblical values and anti-biblical values,” he said.

His small group, including one member who wore a Jewish prayer shawl known as a tallit, are Christians “who love the Jewish people. We love Israel,” he said.

An anti-Trump group called a rally near the White House, raising the potential for clashes.