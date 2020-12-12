This week in pictures: floods in Venice, negotiations in Brussels, unrest in Albania

Matilda Coleman
This week, high tides flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice after a new system of inflatable barriers to prevent water from inundating the city wasn’t activated.

On Friday, EU leaders agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030 after negotiations at the summit in Brussels lasted all night.

Meanwhile, Albania’s interior minister resigned amid protests after police fatally shot a young man during the country’s overnight curfew on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the top images from this week’s biggest stories.

Albanian police clash with protesters demonstrating over the death of a 25-year-old man shot dead by a police officer. December 11, 2020.Hektor Pustina/AP Photo
Luca Bruno/AP Photo
A homeless man wears a Santa outfit as he prepares to have dinner by the side of a road. Milan, Italy. December 10, 2020Luca Bruno/AP Photo
Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse
St.Mark’s square stands flooded two months after flood barriers were introduced, but failed to work. Venice, Italy. December 8, 2020Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse
Olivier Hoslet/AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron is photographed smiling and gesturing after an all-night negotiating session on greenhouse gas emissions at an EU summit in BrusselsOlivier Hoslet/AP Photo
Paul Grover/AP Photo
Residents wave to Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, as they visit Cleeve Court Care Home in Bath, England, during a tour across the countryPaul Grover/AP Photo
Marc Sanye/AP Photo
Two Afghan families are pictured after walking through a forest near the Bosnia-Croatia border on their journey to reach Western Europe. December 10, 2020Marc Sanye/AP Photo
Morgan Sette/AFP
After six years in space, Japan’s Hayabusa-2 probe is heading home to Earth to drop off its rare asteroid samples before starting a new mission. December 6, 2020Morgan Sette/AFP
Wojtek Radwanski/AFP or licensors
A woman looks at a monolith that mysteriously appeared on the banks of the Vistula in Warsaw, Poland. December 10, 2020Wojtek Radwanski/AFP or licensors
Peter Morrison/AP Photo
Belfast, Northern Ireland. December 8, 2020Peter Morrison/AP Photo
Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo
Abortion-rights activists rally outside Congress as lawmakers debate a bill on its legalisation. Buenos Aires, Argentina. December 10, 2020Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo
Aaref Watad/AFP
Syrian schoolchildren wearing masks sit at a makeshift school set up by locals in Aleppo province. December 8, 2020Aaref Watad/AFP
Anthony Anex/AP Photo
Activists lit almost 5000 candles on Bundesplatz in Bern, Switzerland, to commemorate the people who died of coronavirus. December 6, 2020Anthony Anex/AP Photo

