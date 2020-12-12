This week in pictures: floods in Venice, negotiations in Brussels, unrest in Albania

This week, high tides flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice after a new system of inflatable barriers to prevent water from inundating the city wasn’t activated.

On Friday, EU leaders agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030 after negotiations at the summit in Brussels lasted all night.

Meanwhile, Albania’s interior minister resigned amid protests after police fatally shot a young man during the country’s overnight curfew on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the top images from this week’s biggest stories.

Albanian police clash with protesters demonstrating over the death of a 25-year-old man shot dead by a police officer. December 11, 2020. Hektor Pustina/AP Photo

A homeless man wears a Santa outfit as he prepares to have dinner by the side of a road. Milan, Italy. December 10, 2020 Luca Bruno/AP Photo

St.Mark’s square stands flooded two months after flood barriers were introduced, but failed to work. Venice, Italy. December 8, 2020 Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse

French President Emmanuel Macron is photographed smiling and gesturing after an all-night negotiating session on greenhouse gas emissions at an EU summit in Brussels Olivier Hoslet/AP Photo

Residents wave to Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, as they visit Cleeve Court Care Home in Bath, England, during a tour across the country Paul Grover/AP Photo

Two Afghan families are pictured after walking through a forest near the Bosnia-Croatia border on their journey to reach Western Europe. December 10, 2020 Marc Sanye/AP Photo

After six years in space, Japan’s Hayabusa-2 probe is heading home to Earth to drop off its rare asteroid samples before starting a new mission. December 6, 2020 Morgan Sette/AFP

A woman looks at a monolith that mysteriously appeared on the banks of the Vistula in Warsaw, Poland. December 10, 2020 Wojtek Radwanski/AFP or licensors

Belfast, Northern Ireland. December 8, 2020 Peter Morrison/AP Photo

Abortion-rights activists rally outside Congress as lawmakers debate a bill on its legalisation. Buenos Aires, Argentina. December 10, 2020 Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo

Syrian schoolchildren wearing masks sit at a makeshift school set up by locals in Aleppo province. December 8, 2020 Aaref Watad/AFP