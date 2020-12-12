These are the Chromebook accessories your student needs!

The best Chromebook accessories for students elevate their experience in any environment, not just in school. Chromebooks are fantastic for so many people, but there are few environments they thrive in better than schools. Between easy management and maintenance, enterprise-grade security, and drop-dead easy workflow — not to mention all those lovely, lovely keyboard shortcuts — Chromebooks are in most cases, quite literally, made for the classroom. Before you head back to class for another year of learning and making dope memes with your friends, here are some accessories that can make your Chromebook slicker and sweeter than ever.

Expand your space

SanDisk Extreme

Chromebooks tend to have less internal storage than traditional Windows or Mac laptops, but just about every Chromebook has a microSD card slot to help make up for it. Available in sizes up to 512GB, this U3 card comes in sizes from 32GB all the way up to 1 terabyte, but I recommend 128GB for the best blend of storage and savings.

Easy-stow receiver

VicTsing MM057 2.4G Wireless Portable Mobile Mouse

Wireless mice almost always come with a receiver that can easily stow inside the mouse itself, but most store it under the battery cover, which can be hard to get off if you chew your nails like me. This mouse stows it in a slot that sits next to the battery cover, so you can pull it in and out quickly when going between classes at school.

Turtles and whales, oh my!

Cute Animal USB Wired Mouse

If you prefer a wired mouse — that’s okay, I lose those wireless receivers all the time, too — then this little wired model is specially made for smaller hands and cheerier minds. Available as a blue whale, pink whale, or as this adorable little turtle, this mouse cheers me on as I try to get my research done on time.

Charge everything

Aukey Omnia Duo 65W

Leave the bulky original charger at home and keep this smaller charger in your kid’s backpack for quick top-offs during the day. The Omnia Duo charger comes in two configurations: USB-C and USB-A for those with older accessories and a slightly more expensive dual USB-C version for fast charging a Chromebook and Android/iPhone at once.

Easy carry cable

Anker Powerline+ C to C 2.0 Cable

This is the USB-C cable I carry most often in my own backpack because it can charge a Chromebook at full speed and comes with a handy magnetic and velcro carrying wrap. This cable is flexible without just swinging everywhere, plugs in securely so it won’t go falling out at the slightest touch, and comes in two classic colors.

Add up your ports

AUKEY 4-in-1 USB-C Hub

Most Chromebooks students will run across still keep at least one USB-A port around, but if yours doesn’t — or if you want to have a workstation-type setup to use at home with a wired mouse and keyboard — this affordable hub from AUKEY will add four USB-A ports.

Speak up

Fifine PC Microphone

With so many kids interacting with classmates and teachers through video calls right now, it’s important to get a microphone that makes it easier for your child to be heard and understood. This model from Fifine has a compact, sturdy stand instead of a tripod base, freeing up more space on your kid’s desk.

Long-lasting headphones

Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Bluetooth Headphones

Cheap headphones are a dime a dozen but the Soundcore Life Q10 are worth the small investment because they use USB-C charging — the same as any Android phone. They’ll last 60 hours on a single charge so that your child doesn’t need to charge them every day, and if the battery does run dead you can plug them in like wired headphones.

For smaller ears

iClever BTH03 Kids Bluetooth Headphones

If your student’s head isn’t big enough for adult-sized headphones to fit comfortably yet, iClever’s headphones give you a stable connection and a better fit without looking as childish as most kid’s headphones. You can use them wired or wirelessly and you can turn the LED lights on the side on or off if they get distracting.

For the bed, couch, and car

LapGear MyDesk Lap Desk

Take it from someone who spends more time than she should using a Chromebook on the couch or on her bed: use a lap desk to elevate your Chromebook (so you’re not looking down at it awkwardly) and keep it stable on your lap (so it won’t fall over). This model even has cubbies for holding your phone and a snack!

Spare storage sticks

JUANWE Metal Key 32GB Flash Drive 5 Pack

While Google Classroom allows you to upload most homework, there are still those inevitable times when you’ll need to hand in a project on a flash drive, share files with a classmate, or backup your data at the end of the year before returning your Chromebook into school. Since flash drives are easy to lose, keep some spare around.

Perfect sizes and colors

MOSISO Neoprene Laptop Sleeve with Small Case

Laptop sleeves come in every style and color under the sun, but this two-piece model from MOSISO is great for sliding in and out of backpacks. You can get it in sizes from 11.6 inches up to 16 inches, and I adore having a detached accessory case so that they’re both slimmer and easier to pack in your bag.

Ready for life’s chaos

Simple Modern Wanderer Backpack

Made with water-resistant fabric, this backpack can be opened completely flat when you’re packing it and be opened from the sides or top depending on your needs. It also has a separate laptop sleeve so you can stow your Chromebook quickly when moving between classes.

A clean screen is a happy screen

ZEISS Mobile Screen Wipes

Touchscreens work better when they’re clean, and between grime from the keyboard and sweaty, sticky handy, your Chromebook screen could get nasty surprisingly quick, which is why I like to keep one or two of these in my own backpack so I can easily clean my screen when things get gross.

Keep it clean

Microfiber Mitten Cute Hedgehog 6 1/2 x 6 1/2 Pink Green Blue (Set of 3)

Microfiber mitts are amazing at wiping off dust and clearing up smudged screens, and anything that makes cleaning more fun is a win-win in my book, which is why these little hedgehogs are aces in my book. The three-pack even means that one can live in the backpack and one can live at home!

