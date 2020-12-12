The Zodiac Killer’s ‘uncrackable’ cipher solved 51 years on

The notorious 340 cipher was considered uncrackable, and police and amateur sleuths have been perplexed by the apparent series of nonsense letters and symbols.

But an international three-person team of codebreakers have finally figured out the message.

The Zodiac killings became one of America’s most notorious unsolved murder cases. (AP)

Australian applied mathematician Sam Blake, US computer programmer David Oranchak and Belgian computer programmer Jarl Van Eycke figured it out this week.

The three have now sent their findings to the FBI.

“Last weekend, a team I’m on solved the 340 and submitted it to the FBI,” Mr Oranchak said.

“They have confirmed the solution. No joke! This is the real deal.”

The Zodiac killer’s 340 cipher went unsolved for 51 years. (AP)

They used codebreaking software developed by Mr Van Eycke to run over 650,000 simulations before making their breakthrough on December 3.

The troubling message is consistent with the other letters and codes the Zodiac Killer sent newspapers in the San Francisco Bay area during his killing spree.

I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME

THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW

WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME

I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER

BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER

BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME

WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE

SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH

I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE IS

LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE DEATH

He killed at least four people, and seriously wounded two others in northern California. He also claimed in his letters to have killed at least 37 people.

Some of the the Zodiac killer’s victims, San Francisco taxi driver Paul Stine, Cecilia Shepard, 22, a college student stabbed to death and Bryan Hartnell, 20, who survived a stabbing. (Nine Archives)

His murders inspired the movie Dirty Harry, as well as the more recent film Zodiac.