Texas AD: Tom Herman will remain head coach

It sounds like Tom Herman is getting another year as Texas head coach.

Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement on Saturday meant to address speculation about Herman’s job status. Del Conte says policy is to assess the program at the end of the season, but he conclusively states that Herman will remain the team’s coach.

“My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our program and coaches. With the close of the regular season, I want to reiterate that Tom Herman is our coach,” the statement says.