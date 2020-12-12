Tesco, Lidl and Waitrose issue urgent product recall on meat and microwave meals

Tesco, Lidl, Waitrose and Iceland have issued urgent product recalls and warned customers not to consume the items affected.

Food safety alerts have been issued for a number of products, including sweets, meats and microwave meals, as reports the Echo.

Coffee and beer are also among the items believe to be affected.

If you have bought any of the affected items, you can return them for a full refund and no receipt will be required.

Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy UK, a sister company of Nestlé, recalled a batch of Nescafé Shakissimo Espresso Latte 190ml because of contamination with residues of a cleaning solution.

Product details

138216278255

Nescafé Shakissimo Espresso Latte

Pack size- 190ml

Use by- 26 January 2021

The product has been contaminated with a cleaning solution containing hydrogen peroxide which may make the product unsafe to drink.

If you have bought the above product do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Iceland are recalling Stockley’s Fruit Sherbets as it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk products.

Date Codes Affected:

Best Before: FEB 2022

Best Before: MAR 2022

All consumers who have bought this product with the date code/s listed, should not consume them.

Please return to any Iceland store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

Tesco has recalled its 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g because the product contains Listeria monocytogenes.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one-month-old and people with weakened immune systems.

Product details:

Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices

Pack size- 80g

Use by- 19 December 2020

If you have bought the product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Lidl GB is recalling What’s Cooking Lighter For You, Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach , 550g with best before date 05 JAN 2022 because the product contained within the packaging may be incorrect and therefore there is a potential presence of undeclared milk.

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to milk, we advise you not to eat it. Instead, if you are already making an essential trip to a Lidl GB store you can return the item to the store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Alternatively, please dispose of the product and email [email protected] including a photo of the affected product with the best before date.

Waitrose

As a precautionary measure, Diageo is recalling all date codes of Guinness 0.0% 4 x 440ml as some may have microbiological contamination that could cause illness if consumed.

Do not consume and package item to return the product to your local Waitrose & Partners branch for a refund.

Contact: Diageo Customer Care: 0345 601 4558/Email: [email protected]