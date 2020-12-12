‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry denies ‘secretly engaged’ to MMA star Tabari Grubbs

Instagram

The 28-year-old MTV personality addresses rumors that she is engaged to Tabari after posting a photo of him preparing food for her son Lux on Thanksgiving on Instagram.

–

Kailyn lowry has laughed at rumors suggesting she is romantically involved with Tabari grubbs. Having sparked speculation that she is “secretly engaged” to the MMA star after sharing a photo of him in her kitchen with her 3-year-old son, Lux, “Teen Mom 2“Star was quick to close them.

On Thursday, December 10, the 28-year-old made things clear via Instagram when she posted a screenshot of her chat with her “Girl Gang.” In it, you could see that one of her friends brought up the romance rumors with a joke: “And you’re secretly engaged to a UFC fighter. Congratulations.” In response, the reality star sent out several laughing emojis.

Kailyn’s friend continued to joke, “Where should I send the gift?” She couldn’t help but amused by the question as she answered, “I’m screaming.” His friend later advised him to have a “double wedding” adding, “these people will believe anything.” The mother of four ended her exchange by saying, “I legitimately almost spit out my coffee at the double wedding message.”

Kailyn Lowry shut down rumors that she was “secretly engaged” to Tabari Grubbs.

The MTV personality was first rumored to be engaged to Tabari after she posted a boomerang video on her Instagram story that captured the athlete making food for her son on Thanksgiving. The clip showed him shirtless, exposing many of his upper body tattoos, while his young son could be seen stirring a bowl of dough.

Tabari Grubbs was preparing food for Lux, Kailyn Lowry’s son.

Kailyn’s post prompted fans to ask her ex Chris Lopez, with whom she shares 4-month-old Lux ​​and Romello Creed. In a question and answer session, she was asked how she felt about her getting engaged. In return, he replied, “I saw this question asked about 5 times and I had no idea what you were talking about. I just found out that you all asked me about it.”

Chris Lopez admitted that he knew nothing about Kailyn Lowry’s engagement rumors.

Engagement rumors might be missing the point as the “16 and pregnant“The student’s fiancé is rumored to be dating her friend Sterling Black. In November, Sterling celebrated his partner’s 26th birthday on Instagram.

<br />

“Before the night is over, I just want to say happy birthday to you babe! You make us so proud every day with your hard work and dedication,” he wrote in the birthday tribute. “The 125th champion for your birthday is not that bad. I’m very excited to see what the future holds for our little family. I pray that your day / weekend is everything you envisioned because you deserve it.”