Swiss freeze assets of Belarus leader Lukashenko By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visits a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk

ZURICH () – Switzerland has frozen the financial assets of the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, following the violent aftermath of the elections in the east European country.

Lukashenko and son Viktor are among 15 people banned from entering or travelling through Switzerland, the government said.

The individuals are alleged to be responsible for the use of violence and arbitrary arrests, it said.

“Switzerland is deeply concerned by the ongoing tensions and is calling for dialogue between the Belarus government and civil society,” the government said.

It demanded the release of people who have been arbitrarily detained and the investigation of allegations of torture and ill-treatment by security forces.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR