Sweden: Sweden launches SMS campaign to alert citizens about Covid-19 rules – Latest news

Starting on December 16, Sweden’s regional Covid-19 recommendations will be replaced by national guidelines and more responsibility will be assigned to citizens to stop the spread of the coronavirus, said Internal Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg.

To this end, the government has commissioned two authorities, the Public Health Agency and the Civil Contingencies Agency, to organize a massive SMS campaign, with messages urging the public to follow official recommendations, the news agency reports. Xinhua.

“The authorities’ recommendations are not general advice. They must be followed,” Damberg told reporters here on Friday.

Sweden’s four largest telecom operators will assist the government in the effort, Digital Development Minister Anders Ygeman said, and the message will be sent to 22 million smartphone users across the country.

“If we can save just one life by doing this, it will be worth it,” said Morgan Olofsson, communications chief for the Civil Contingencies Agency, who also asked members of the public to translate the message for family and friends who do not. speak swedish.

The text message, in Swedish, will read: “Information from authorities. Follow new and stricter recommendations to stop the spread of Covid-19. Read more on the Krisinformation website.”

Krisinfomation, which means “crisis information”, is where emergency information from the Swedish authorities is published.

There is also an English version of the website.

With 160 new deaths reported in Sweden on Friday, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Sweden now stands at 7,514, according to the Public Health Agency.

The country’s number of cases has risen to 320,098 Swedes, with 7,370 new cases reported between Thursday and Friday alone.

