Sweden is studying a potential transition to the e-krona CBDC By Cointelegraph

Sweden is studying a potential transition to the e-krona CBDC
The Swedish government is progressing with its central bank digital currency, or CBDC, by launching a formal review of a potential transition to the digital currency.
According to a Bloomberg report published Friday, the review will explore the feasibility of moving the country’s payments infrastructure to a digital currency. The country features one of the most cashless economies in the world.
